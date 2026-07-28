Polly Koch Takes Charge as IFRM Guwahati Symphony Chairperson for 2026-27 Term

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The International Fellowship of Rotarian Musicians (IFRM 3240) Guwahati Symphony installed its new leadership team for the 2026-27 term during its annual Installation Night held on July 25.

Polly Koch assumed charge as Chairperson, while Vishal Sharma took over as Secretary. Pawan Kumar Golcha retained the post of Treasurer, and a new Board of Directors was also installed.

Chief Guest Devasish Sharma could not attend the function owing to flood relief commitments but conveyed his best wishes through a message. Dr Bibekananda Saikia, Dean of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, attended as the Guest of Honour. IFRM India General Secretary Rajesh Kumar Bhatra and Rotary District 3240 Assistant Governor Rajesh Singh also attended the programme. During the event, the newly constituted Board unanimously resolved to organise a fundraising initiative for flood-affected families in Assam, with all proceeds to be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

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