Teachers’ engagement in non-academic duties worries ASPTA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has submitted a memorandum to the Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, urging that all primary schools in the state remain closed until the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) rural housing survey and related works are completed.

In the memorandum addressed to the Director, the association expressed deep concern over the repeated engagement of teachers in non-academic and extracurricular government duties, which has severely disrupted the teaching-learning process across the state.

ASPTA stated that apart from regular academic responsibilities, teachers have been continuously assigned tasks such as verification of beneficiaries under the Orunodoi Scheme, and now, the preparation of beneficiary lists, geo-tagging, and data entry under the PMAY (Gramin) scheme. In addition, many teachers are also engaged as Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The association pointed out that although schools appear to be open, regular teaching has become practically impossible due to such additional duties. At the same time, Periodical Assessment Tests and School Management Committee (SMC) training sessions are also being conducted, making it difficult to maintain academic continuity.

ASPTA further highlighted that since 2016, the continuous burden of non-academic assignments has resulted in declining student attendance and admissions in primary schools. Most schools in Assam function with only two teachers, while over 2,000 schools still have just one teacher. Under such circumstances, when teachers are frequently taken away for non-academic duties, parents lose confidence in sending their children to school.

The association has therefore demanded that the Education Department declare school holidays during the ongoing survey and other such assignments. ASPTA warned that if the department continues to engage teachers in non-academic work while keeping schools open, the association would be compelled to close all schools across the state as a mark of protest.

