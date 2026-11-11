Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival to held from November 13 to 15 Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The three-day fourth Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival will be held at Gauhati University from November 13 to 15, bringing together writers, researchers and poets to celebrate Assam's literary and cultural heritage.

Organised by the Shankardev Education and Research Foundation at the Phanidhar Dutta Seminar Hall, the festival will follow the theme "In Search of Roots", focusing on Assam's literary traditions and the cultural legacy of ancient Kamarupa.

The programme will feature keynote addresses, six panel discussions, workshops, a book fair and multilingual poetry sessions. Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, while retired Dibrugarh University professor Prof Karabi Deka Hazarika will attend as chief guest. Pragjyotishpur University Chancellor Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) will deliver the welcome address.