Pragjyotishpur University hosts conference on GST reforms in Northeast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pragjyotishpur University concluded a two-day national conference on the socio-economic impact of GST reforms in Northeast India on May 29. The conference was organised in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research.

Chancellor Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd.) said GST had strengthened governance and cooperative federalism while highlighting the need to simplify compliance and bridge digital gaps. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Smriti Kumar Sinha stressed the importance of analysing region-specific economic changes, while keynote speaker Dr. Prakash Borgohain, IRS, said GST had simplified taxation and supported regional revenue stability.

The conference featured four technical sessions covering GST’s impact on MSMEs, agriculture, tourism, employment, governance, digitalisation and fiscal reforms in the Northeast. Discussions also focused on GST 2.0, logistics, digital payments, fiscal federalism and implementation challenges.

Dr. Jinti Sharma, Assistant Professor of Commerce at the university, served as the convenor of the event. The valedictory session featured addresses by CA Sanjay Jain and CA (Prof.) K. M. Bansal.

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