Pragjyotishpur University opens academic session 2026-27 with ‘Diksharambha 2026’, unveils new residential quarters in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Pragjyotishpur University at Hajongbari, Chandrapur, organised ‘Diksharambha 2026’ on Monday to mark the beginning of the academic session 2026-27 and inaugurated its newly developed residential facilities.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the programme as the chief guest, while Chancellor Lt Gen (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, Vice-Chancellor Prof Raghavendra Prasad Tiwari, Registrar Dr Devobrat Khanikor and other dignitaries were present.

Addressing the gathering, Pegu called for skill-oriented and industry-focused education that would equip students with practical, digital, communication, critical-thinking and entrepreneurial skills. He also stressed the integration of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara and Bharatiya Darshan with contemporary education.

Kalita urged students to remain focused, disciplined and resilient while using technology as a tool for learning and personal development. He stressed that students would need self-control and perseverance to turn their aspirations into reality.

Tiwari described the university as a ‘Gurutirtha’, where knowledge, values, intellectual inquiry and personal development converge. He encouraged students to combine modern technology with Bharatiya Gyan Parampara and develop critical thinking, creativity, leadership and intellectual courage.

The university also inaugurated the Vice-Chancellor’s Bungalow, the Registrar’s Bungalow named ‘Sandipani Bhawan’ and Faculty Quarters named ‘Panini Bhawan’. The names reflected the institution’s emphasis on Indian knowledge traditions, with Sandipani representing the Guru-Shishya tradition and Panini symbolising India’s linguistic and intellectual heritage, a press release said.

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