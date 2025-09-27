Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) demands display of cultural icons’ portraits in institutions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Nripen Malakar, general secretary of Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA), urged the Assam government to take special measures to honour the state’s cultural legends, including Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bhupen Hazarika, and Zubeen Garg, by displaying their portraits in all government and private schools, colleges and offices.

In a memorandum sent to the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Malakar requested the government that portraits of these cultural icons be placed in every room of government and private institutions to keep their legacy alive for future generations.

Moreover, Malakar appealed to the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, to install statues of these legends in front of Assam Bhawans outside the state, showcasing the rich Assamese culture to the world.

The organisation also demanded a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19. He urged the government to reveal the truth to the people.

Zubeen Garg, known for his melodious voice and contribution to Assamese music, leaves behind a legacy of over 38,000 songs in multiple languages. His sudden demise has left the state mourning the loss of a beloved artiste.

