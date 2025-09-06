Preparatory meet held for Seva Saptah observance in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the upcoming Seva Saptah to be observed from September 17 to September 23, a preparatory meeting was held on Thursday at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan District. The meeting was chaired by the West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

The weeklong celebration will witness the launch of Arunodoi 3.0, constituency-based mega health camps, and financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to around 1,000 authors under the Year of Books initiative. Other highlights include the organization of 75 voluntary blood donation camps, distribution of nearly 15 lakh saplings to 20,000 educational institutions across Assam, implementation of the Nikshay Mitra programme for tuberculosis patients, and a land patta distribution drive.

Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of New Guwahati Subdivision, Assistant Commissioners, and officials from various departments attended the meeting to review preparations for the smooth conduct of the programmes.

