Review meet for Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary held in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting at Janata Bhawan, to review the preparations for the grand inaugural function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as the “Sudhakantha.”

The inaugural programme will be held on September 13, to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will feature performances of Bhupendra Sangeet by artistes arriving in Guwahati from different parts of Assam. The meeting discussed in detail the arrangements for travel, accommodation, stage setup, guest invitations, banners, and vehicle parking for the event.

To ensure smooth conduct of the centenary celebrations, responsibilities have been assigned to various departments, including Public Works, Public Health Engineering, and APDCL. Progress on these tasks was reviewed during the meeting.

Minister Bimal Borah urged all stakeholders to work with dedication to make the centenary inaugural ceremony a success, directing them to complete assigned works within stipulated timelines.

Notably, around 1,000 artistes from across Assam will perform 14 songs and poems of Dr. Hazarika at the opening ceremony. A commemorative coin and a biography of the legendary singer will also be released on the occasion.

Following the Guwahati inauguration, centenary celebrations will also be organized in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, and other locations across India. Among those present were Additional Chief Secretary of Cultural Affairs, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarty; Principal Secretary of Transport G. D. Tripathi; Commissioner and Secretary of General Administration Dr. M. S. Manivannan; Secretary of Cultural Affairs Pallabi Phukan; Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Chandra Das and Director of Information and Public Relations Manabendra Deuri, along with senior officials from multiple departments.

