Prepare students for national achievement survey: SCERT to schools

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, has asked the schools of the state to prepare their students of classes III, VI, and IX for the upcoming PARAKH NAS (National Achievement Survey) test tentatively slated for December 3 this year.

PARAKH is an organization that conducts the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and other periodic learning outcome tests. PARAKH stands for performance assessment, review, and analysis of knowledge for holistic development. It is a constituent unit of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

PARAKH conducts periodic learning outcome tests like the NAS and state achievement surveys. PARAKH sets norms, standards, and guidelines for student assessment. It focuses on three major areas of assessment: large-scale assessments, school-based assessment, and examination reforms. PARAKH aims to increase educational quality and equity by offering fair and legitimate tests and research.

In a letter to the inspectors of schools and district elementary officers (DEEs), SCERT has informed them that for better performance of the students in PARAKH, practising competency-based questions multiple choice questions (MCQs) prior to the survey plays an important role. DIETs (District Institutes of Education and Training) will also prepare sample question papers for this purpose, and provide sample MCQs to the schools.

The letter further said that the teachers of the schools can also develop similar types of questions for practising in schools, with special emphasis on OMR sheets. This year, the assessment will be on language, EVS (Environmental studies) and mathematics for classes III and VI, and language, mathematics, science and social science for class IX.

