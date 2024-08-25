Certificate Course on Early Childhood Care Inaugurated for Anganwadi Workers by Department of Women and Child Development and SCERT, Assam

DOOMDOOMA: The Department of Woman and Child Development in association with SCERT, Assam has introduced a six month certificate course for the Class - XII passed Anganwadi Workers of the state. The course is designed as per the New Education Policy - 2020.

The course was formally launched in a special programme organized at Gopinath Bordoloi Community Hall, Dangri a few days back. A total of 207 graduate and Class - XII passed Anganwadi Workers from Saikhowa, Hapjan, Kakapather and Sadiya ICDS Projects of Tinsukia district participated in this course.

Speaking in the inaugural session, the Project Officer of Saikhowa ICDS Project, Somnath Sonowal emphasized on the importance of pre-childhood education for the holistic development of the children and helping them to become good citizens in the future.

The inaugural session was also attended by local social worker Biraj Sonowal and the secretary of Gopinath Bordoloi Club Palash Jyoti Sonowal. The Project Officer of Kakapather ICDS Project Ashim Pachani requested the Anganwadi Workers to master the training contents well so that the children coming to the Anganwadi Centers could benefit from the hands on training imparted to them there.

The event began with lighting of lamps by the dignitaries. A video prepared on the six-month long training was screened in the programme.

The programme was moderated by KRP Tundrawati Gogoi. The event was also attended by local youths, KRPs, Block Coordinators, departmental staff and Anganwadi Workers.

