Prime Suspect in Jina Baishya Murder Case Remanded to Two-Day Police Custody

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A court has remanded Pradip Taye, the prime suspect in the murder of Jina Baishya, to two days of police custody for further investigation into the case.

Basistha Police arrested Taye, a native of Dhemaji, from the Koinadhara area within 18 hours of registering the murder case. His arrest followed the recovery of Baishya's partially decomposed body inside a sack near Ganesh Mandir in Khanapara, close to the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Briefing the media, Basistha Police Officer-in-Charge Kapil Pathak said Taye, who worked as a driver in the Khanapara area, had allegedly been in a relationship with Baishya for nearly 10 years. He also lived as a tenant in the same residential compound as the woman.

According to Pathak, tensions had developed between the two, with repeated disputes involving their respective families. Investigators suspected that growing resentment had led Taye to plan the murder.

Police alleged that Taye took Baishya around in his vehicle on November 1 and purchased a dao from Beltola during the day. At around 8 pm, he allegedly took her towards the Ganesh Mandir area and attacked her inside the vehicle before dumping her body in a nearby drain. Baishya, who had reportedly been missing for around 12 days, was later identified by her husband. Police also seized a dao and a pick-up van allegedly used to dispose of the body.Investigators said they had arrested Taye despite the absence of mobile phone records or CCTV footage that could provide direct leads. Further investigation was underway.