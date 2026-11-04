Assam: Jagiroad Police Arrest Three in 65 Year Old Woman’s Murder Case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Jagiroad police have arrested three persons, including two women, in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped, robbed of her jewellery, and killed earlier this month. The accused have been identified as Gul Mahammad alias Mamud of Chalchali village in Nagaon district, and Asma Khatun and Jamila Khatun, both residents of Katimari village in Nagaon. According to police, the victim, Minati Debnath, was allegedly abducted from a weekly market in Jagiroad on October 4. Investigators said that the accused, along with two women, allegedly murdered her after looting her valuable jewellery and dumped her body in a roadside ditch at Jajori in Nagaon district.

Following her disappearance, the victim’s family lodged an FIR at Jagiroad police station on October 5. Acting on the complaint, police launched a search operation and recovered her body from Jajori later the same day. After an extensive investigation, Jagiroad police arrested the three accused from Lahorighat in Nagaon district on October 29.

Also Read: Assam: Two Cybercriminals Arrested in Nagaon for Alleged Rs 15 Crore Fraud