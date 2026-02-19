Indian Society of Dryland Agriculture (ISDA) Northeast Chapter formed at AAU Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Northeast Chapter of the Indian Society of Dryland Agriculture (ISDA) was officially constituted on Wednesday at the BN College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Biswanath, during a hybrid-mode meeting attended by scientists and academicians from across the region.

The meeting, chaired by the In-Charge Chief Scientist of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) for Dryland Agriculture, marked the formation of the new chapter. Its primary aim is to promote the objectives of ISDA by fostering the exchange of scientific knowledge on regional issues. The chapter plans to organize seminars, symposia, invited lectures, and group discussions to strengthen scientific temper and advance rainfed farming across the Northeast.

The newly formed chapter’s office bearers were selected, with representation from institutions including Biswanath College of Agriculture, College of Agriculture in Jorhat, AAU-ZRS, Shillongani (Nagaon), Mizoram University (Tanhril, Aizawl), and Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

Currently, the chapter has 33 life members from various Northeastern states, in addition to annual members and biennial student members. During the meeting, members were encouraged to publish their research findings in ISDA’s official journal, Indian Journal of Dryland Agricultural Research and Development, to enhance the journal’s academic visibility and impact.

The chapter will function under the Indian Society of Dryland Agriculture, headquartered at ICAR–Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA), Hyderabad, Telangana. It is expected to strengthen collaborative research and promote sustainable rainfed agricultural practices throughout the region.

Also Read: In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) lab inaugurated at Assam Agricultural University (AAU, Khanapara