Heroic Rescue: 10-year-old boy saved from Rangia in Kamrup District

Rangia: A minor boy of around 10 years old was rescued on Thursday by the NGO – Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD) from Rangia in Kamrup district.

The boy who hails from Nagrijuli in Baksa district had run away from his home and had reached Rangia on May 28. He was found loitering with two men late at night near the Rangia railway station by a group of truck drivers. The drivers got suspicious and called at the number of his relative provided by the boy, who eventually contacted the NGO.

The NGO’s team immediately reached Rangia and brought the boy and handed him over to the Rangia Police. As per the statement of the child, his mother married another man and his father had passed away a few years ago. The Rangia Police will ensure the child is kept in a place of safety after completion of formalities, stated a press release.

