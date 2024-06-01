S Radhakrishnan Appointed Chief General Manager of SBI Guwahati Circle

GUWAHATI: S Radhakrishnan will take charge as Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Guwahati Circle covering all seven North Eastern States on June 1. He joined SBI as a Probationary Officer in 1994 and has held various important assignments in the bank. Before he took over the charge of Guwahati Circle of SBI, he was CGM Operations at Corporate Centre, Mumbai responsible for Banking Operations, KYC Compliance, managing outsourcing arrangements etc. of the Bank. S Radhakrishnan has varied exposure in banking and has served in several locations in India. He had also served in offices of the Bank in Singapore and New York.

A career banker with experience of three decades, S Radhakrishnan has held various positions across a wide range of domains including Retail Banking, International Banking and Operations, stated a press release.

