Sonitpur imposes 100-metre restriction around Tezpur Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) centre

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Magistrate, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, has promulgated an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 in connection with the conduct of the Special Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2026, scheduled to be held on 28 June 28, 2026 in two shifts at PM SHRI Tezpur Collegiate Higher Secondary School, Tezpur.

The order has been issued to ensure the free, fair and smooth conduct of the examination and to maintain security, discipline and confidentiality throughout the examination process. In view of the possibility of unauthorized gathering, communication or other activities that may disrupt the peaceful conduct of the examination, the order prohibits the assembly or gathering of unauthorized persons; unauthorized entry, photography, videography, communication or any activity intended to facilitate unfair means or disturb the examination process; the use of loudspeakers or public address systems, or any activity causing noise and disturbance in the vicinity of the examination centre; and any act causing obstruction, interference or compromise to the security and orderly conduct of the examination within a radius of 100 metres of the examination centre on the day of the examination.

The order, however, shall not apply to candidates possessing valid admit cards, examination officials, Executive Magistrates, Police personnel and other Government officials engaged in examination-related duties. The District Administration has informed that any violation of the order shall attract penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other relevant provisions of law.

The prohibitory order has come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force till the completion of both shifts of the Special Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2026. The District Administration has appealed to all citizens to cooperate by strictly complying with the order and extending all possible support for the peaceful, orderly and fair conduct of the examination.

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