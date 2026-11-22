STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ramesh Chandra Goswami, a senior citizen and prominent social worker from the Chandmari Krishnanagar area, died at his residence at 5.30 am on Saturday. He was 84. Born at Naptipatra Satra in the Jagara locality of Nalbari district on February 25, 1942, Goswami was closely associated with several socio-cultural organisations in Guwahati and Nalbari. He served as the founding president of the erstwhile BJP ward committee of GMC Ward No. 38. An alumnus of Cotton College, Goswami retired as the librarian of KK Handique Library at Gauhati University. After his retirement, he also associated himself with the NERIM group of institutions. His last rites were performed at Nabagraha crematorium on Saturday in the presence of a large gathering, including representatives of various organisations. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters-in-law and two grandsons.

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