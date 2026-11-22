A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The increasing number of people riding motorcycles and scooters without valid driving licences in different parts of Nalbari district has triggered serious concern among local residents. Despite repeated violations of the Motor Vehicles Act and frequent road accidents, allegations of inadequate and inconsistent enforcement have raised questions about the role of the administration.

According to local residents, many two-wheeler riders are frequently seen speeding, riding without helmets and operating vehicles without valid driving licences. The situation has become particularly alarming with several underage students, below 18 years of age, allegedly riding motorcycles and scooters on public roads, often without proper supervision.

Residents have also expressed concern over reckless riding during night hours. Some youths are allegedly involved in overspeeding, while complaints have also surfaced about people riding vehicles under the influence of intoxicating substances. Such irresponsible behaviour not only puts the riders’ lives at risk but also endangers other road users.

Although the police and the concerned enforcement agencies conduct periodic checks to verify helmets, vehicle insurance and driving licences, residents allege that these drives are not carried out regularly. Questions have also been raised about the effectiveness of penalties imposed on those found violating traffic regulations.

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