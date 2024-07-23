Purabi Dairy signs MoU with DoDD, Government of Assam

Guwahati: The West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), widely known as Purabi Dairy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Dairy Development (DoDD), Government of Assam. This agreement, signed by Anusuya Sarma, Director of Dairy Development, Government of Assam, and Sameer Kr Parida, Managing Director of WAMUL, will enable Purabi Dairy to operate the DoDD’s 5,000-litre per day capacity dairy plant at Dhemaji.

This collaboration aims to strengthen the cooperative dairy sector in upper Assam by increasing the availability of Purabi milk and milk products in the region. It is also expected to provide significant income opportunities to farmers by opening new markets and offering comprehensive training and growth opportunities.

“This MoU is a significant step towards enhancing the dairy sector in upper Assam. By operating the Dhemaji dairy plant, we will increase the availability of Purabi milk and milk products in the region,” stated Sameer Kr Parida, Managing Director of WAMUL.

The establishment of the new facility in Dhemaji will improve the supply of fresh milk in the upper Assam region by reducing the time and cost of transportation from Purabi Dairy’s main plant in Guwahati.

Operations at the Dhemaji dairy plant are set to commence soon, providing a crucial boost to the development of the dairy sector in upper Assam. It is a step in the right direction for achieving the ambitious target of 10 lakh litres per day set by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the dairy sector of Assam.

The Directorate of Dairy Development has undertaken several initiatives for the development of the dairy sector in the state and signing of the MoU with WAMUL (Purabi Dairy) for the operation of Dhemaji plant is one of these initiatives. By enabling Purabi Dairy to manage the Dhemaji plant, the Directorate aims to leverage WAMUL’s expertise and resources to boost milk production, improve supply chain efficiencies, and provide better market access and training for local farmers, stated a press release.

