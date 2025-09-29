Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescues 21 children across NFR in anti-trafficking drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 21 children, including 19 minors, during special drives carried out between September 18 and 23, informed Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NFR.

According to Sharma, three minors were rescued at Alipurduar and Chaparmukh on September 18-19, while another 11, including one boy and two destitute children, were rescued at Barsoi, New Coochbehar, Kamakhya, New Jalpaiguri, and Chaparmukh on September 20-21. On September 22-23, six more minors, including a girl, were rescued at Lumding and Kishanganj. “All rescued children were handed over to Childline, NGOs, parents or local police for further care,” the CPRO said. He added that under the Meri Saheli initiative, dedicated lady RPF squads are working round the clock to ensure the safety of women passengers.

