Rangia to host mega health camp for children under Susrusha Setu Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: As part of a major health outreach initiative, a Mega Health Camp for children will be held on October 8, at Athgaon Binapani High School under Rangia Co-District. The event, organized under the Government of Assam’s ambitious Susrusha Setu programme, will offer free health check-ups for all children below 18 years of age.

To ensure smooth execution, a high-level preparatory meeting was convened on Saturday at the office of the Co-District Commissioner, Rangia. Co-District Commissioner Debashis Goswami chaired the meeting, which was attended by Circle Officers, the Block Development Officer, the Assistant Commissioner, senior health officials, and heads of relevant departments. The meeting focused on strengthening inter-departmental coordination, mobilization efforts and maximizing outreach to children across the co-district.

Susrusha Setu, launched across all 126 constituencies of Assam, is a comprehensive child health program that provides free screening, referrals and treatment for over 50 diseases. The upcoming camp will offer a wide range of services, including general health check-ups, nutritional evaluations and screening for cardiac, neurological, genetic, liver, kidney, eye and ear conditions.

The camp will be staffed by specialist doctors from medical colleges, district hospitals and referral centres, with arrangements in place for referring advanced cases to higher medical institutions. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children to take full advantage of this free health initiative.

