CID team arrives in Rangia to investigate Zubeen Garg’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A team of officers from Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrived in Rangia on Wednesday to investigate the untimely and unnatural death of popular artiste Zubeen Garg.

The team arrived in Rangia to take statements from the activists of Bagh Hazarika Oikya Manch who filed a complaint seeking an investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg. The union had lodged a complaint with the Rangia police station against the organizer of The North East Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s Manager Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Goswami, and others.

The CID team took statements from the office bearers of the organization regarding the Case No. 18/2025 registered under Section 61/62/105/106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanghita (BNS). According to the organization, the artiste was allowed to swim without a life jacket which might have led to his unnatural death.

The union also demanded the government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) instead of CID.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg honoured with floral tributes in Kokrajhar, his legacy remembered

Also Watch: