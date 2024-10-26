Regional Review Meeting of GFATM Held in Guwahati

Guwahati: A high-level Regional Review Meeting (RRM) of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) Supported States for the Intensified Malaria Elimination Project (IMEP-3) under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) under the chairmanship of Prof. (Dr.) Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, MoHFW, Govt. of India was held at Ratnamouli Palace, Guwahati Assam from the October 23 to October 25.

In the review meeting, representatives from ten project states participated, namely Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Goal is to interrupt local transmission and achieve zero indigenous case through the country by 2027 and provide an enabling environment to prevent re-establishment of malaria. The principal objectives of the meeting were to discuss the progress towards malaria elimination for GFATM project States, to review the epidemiological situation of the project States under GFATM, to review the implementation of Vector control measure and its effectiveness, to review and verify the financial status and expenditure of the project state and lastly to review implementation status of IHIP in project states. The three-day review and dissemination meeting included presentations by both National and State teams on the ongoing programmatic activities. Review of the state-wise progress of malaria elimination and prevention efforts, identify programmatic areas for enhancement, facilitate the exchange of best practices and ideas among states, and develop action plans for improved program implementation. In addition to the technical sessions, field visits were conducted to three health facilities where various components of monitoring and evaluation, procurement, entomology, finance, IEC/BCC activities, issues and challenges of the health facilities were reviewed to gain insights into the actual implementation of the program and foster exchange of ideas between the state, a press release said.

Also Read: Stakeholders Workshop on Aviation Weather Services Organized in Guwahati

Also Watch: