Stakeholders Workshop on Aviation Weather Services Organized in Guwahati

Guwahati: Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati organized ‘Stakeholders Workshop on Aviation Weather Services’ on October 25 at Guwahati Airport. On this occasion several users from the aviation industry, GIAL, Indian Air Force, AAI, CAD, BCAS, and several airlines participated. During the inaugural function K.N. Mohan, Scientist-G and Head, Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati welcomed the participants and stressed on sharing of knowledge for providing better aviation weather services. M. Raja Kishore, Regional Executive Director, NER, AAI, Guwahati who was the chief guest, addressed the gathering and explained the importance of meteorological services in aviation sector and use of same in different aspects of life. Srinivasan Gangadharan, Head Aero (operations), GIAL was the Guest-of-Honour of the function. He shared his experience about the importance of aviation meteorology in flight planning and operations, stated a press release.

During technical session, senior scientists of IMD Vivek Sinha, Sunil G. Kamble, Suresh Ram and Gajendra Kumar explained in detail about the Aviation Services rendered by IMD. K. N. Mohan, Head RMC Guwahati explained about the adverse weather conditions of NE India which affect flight operations. Tana Tage, Director, Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies, Government of Arunachal Pradesh also discussed about the collaborative works between IMD and Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

