National Center for Vector Disease Control Launches Anti-Malaria Month in Morigaon District

Morigaon: The National Center for Vector Disease Control, Morigaon launched Anti-Malaria Month 2024 at the office of the District Malaria Officer on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Dr. Arun Kumar Nath, Joint Director, Health Department, Morigaon district. District Malaria Officer Supriya Das emphasized on creating widespread awareness to prevent the outbreak of malaria. He said the health department has taken several steps to eradicate malaria in Morigaon district.

As a result, the prevalence of malaria in Morigaon district has decreased significantly. Three people have been infected with malaria so far this year but two of them are currently recovering and another is undergoing treatment. Five people have been infected with dengue, one with Japanese encephalitis and 16 with acute encephalitis syndrome. He said the health department is conducting regular health check-ups and pillows are being medicated in the entire area as soon as malaria is detected. He urged everyone to use pillows at night and seek medical attention if they have fever. He said the health department will also conduct a massive awareness campaign in schools. He also said that awareness camps will be held in the char areas. He urged people from outside Assam to get health check-ups immediately if they come with fever.

He said the District Commissioner has already announced that fines will be imposed if mosquitoes are found breeding in the water. The Joint Director of Health Services said that if you are bitten by any kind of dog, you should come to the hospital and get vaccinated. He also urged the people not to take refuge in Bejali if they are bitten by snakes. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Tapan Kumar Shaikia and officials of the health department.

