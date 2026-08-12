Relief fund fraud case: CM Vigilance issues lookout notices against 5 from WB

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has issued lookout notices against five people allegedly involved in an attempt to siphon money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The notices have been issued against Shivani Kumari, Lali Routh, Sonu Devi, Swapan Purkait and Biru Kumar Bowna, who are currently absconding. All of them are residents of Kolkata, West Bengal.

A case has been registered in connection with the alleged attempt under Case No. 7/2024. Rakesh Singh was earlier arrested in connection with the alleged attempt to misappropriate the funds.

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