Remembering Anima Borkotokey: Educator, Computer Science Pioneer and Founder Member of Lalit Chandra Bharali College

Our fond sister, Anima Borkotokey, wife of the late Jiten Borkotokey and daughter of the late Praffula Chandra Goswami and Gauri Prava Goswami, embarked on her heavenly journey on May 2, 2026.

Anima Borkotokey, a founder member of Lalit Chandra Bharali College, dedicated herself entirely to building a strong foundation of the college along with her co-members. However, a deep thirst for knowledge urged her to step out and further explore the challenges and possibilities in the field of education. Following her heart’s diktat, she took upon herself the challenge of making a foray into the world of computer science. Her long-cherished dreams took shape when she found herself walking the corridors of the School of Technologies in Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, USA.

After completing the course, she returned to India and worked in the Department of Computer Science at Gauhati University.

She was indeed a beautiful soul, loved, admired and revered by all who came into her presence. A sincere and fervent prayer is sent for her eternal peace and calm in His abode. Om Shanti!

- Dharitri Goswami

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