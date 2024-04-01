Repair interrupts water supply in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has issued an official notice, alerting its consumers to an upcoming interruption in water supply scheduled for March 30, 2024. It is due to emergency repair works on pipelines damaged during the gas pipe laying operations of Purba Bharati at Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Shreenagar, and Ambikagiri Nagar within DMAGN002, GN003, GN007. The notice states that this interruption in water supply has to be carried out in order to maintain the water infrastructure in the places being affected. It is stated that consumers should make the necessary arrangements for their water needs on that date.

