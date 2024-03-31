Water supply project: Efforts on for loan for completion of Phase II for South East Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The GMC (Guwahati Municipal Corporation) has informed the division bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, that it submitted the detail project report for Phase-II of South East Guwahati Water Supply, which has been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It further told the high court that a meeting was held with the representatives of the New Development Bank on March 27, 2024, to obtain a loan for the completion of Phase II for South East Guwahati.

Recording the submission made by the standing counsel of the GMC, the Court listed the matter on April 8, 2024, to enable him to apprise this Court with regard to the outcome of the meeting held with the representatives of the New Development Bank.

The High Court heard the PIL (57/2021) filed by Chiriyakhana Patha Jyestho Nagarik Sanstha on the issue of supplying drinking water to the area with the GMDA (Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority).

Also Read: Water supply disruption in Guwahati; consumers to be affected (sentinelassam.com)