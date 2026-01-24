Republic Day eve: Hoax bomb threat emails sent to two schools create panic

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: On the eve of Republic Day, two schools in the city received hoax bomb threat emails on the day of Saraswati Puja, triggering panic among school authorities, police said.

The threatening emails were sent to Delhi Public School (DPS), Ahomgaon, and Sanskriti The Gurukul School, both under the jurisdiction of Garchuk police station, claiming that bombs had been planted on the school premises. Following receipt of the emails, the school authorities immediately informed the police.

Acting swiftly, police teams rushed to the schools and conducted thorough search operations with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). After detailed checks, authorities confirmed that the threats were fake and no explosive or suspicious items were found at either institution.

Addressing a press meet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Numal Mahatta said the police took prompt action upon receiving the information. “We immediately carried out searches at the identified schools with the help of the BDS. The emails have been found to be a hoax, and no bomb has been recovered so far,” he said.

The DCP termed the incident a mischievous attempt to disrupt the festive atmosphere of Saraswati Puja and create unnecessary panic ahead of Republic Day. He assured students, parents and school staff that there was no threat to their safety.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the email was sent from an ID allegedly linked to a person named Rupan Kumar Dhar. Police said efforts are underway to trace the individual, while technical experts are examining the source of the email to determine its origin.

Police have reiterated that the situation is being closely monitored and strict action will be taken against those responsible for spreading fear and panic.

