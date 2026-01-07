Hailakandi Court Receives Bomb Threat, Police Begin Search Operation

Hailakandi: Panic gripped the premises of the Hailakandi district court on December 7, after the court received bomb threats via email. As per an email received, miscreants had planted three bombs inside the court complex.

According to sources, the threat email was sent to the official email account of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and the District Judge. Soon after receiving the mail, the police was informed about the incident.

Following this, police teams immediately rushed to the spot and launched a thorough search operation in and around the court premises.