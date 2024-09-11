Residents Blame it on Shoddy MLA Hostel Drain Repair for Waterlogging in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The MLA Hostel drainage system in Dispur is contributing to the worsening situation of waterlogging in the areas of Beltola Wireless, Hatigaon, and Rukminigaon, especially in the direction of the Wireless area. This problem is mainly caused by the repairs of the MLA Hostel drainage system. It is said that these modifications have interfered with the water flow from Wireless to Ganeshguri, so impeding its ability to reach the Bahini River, which is its natural outflow.

Locals have been furious about this mishandling and have blamed the government for allowing such changes to go unnoticed.

A PWD officer said, "The allegations are somewhat true. The repairs of the drainage system have caused waterlogging problem. We will certainly look into it and try to fix it."

A local resident of Wireless said, "It's the same every monsoon as the authorities shift the blame while we awaken to highways and homes under water. Although they make things worse, they pretend to fix them."

"It is ridiculous that officials put the needs of the elite class before the common people. While they sit comfortably in their chairs, we, the common people, have to suffer!" a Rukminigaon resident said.

Recently, there was a severe downpour that caused the city to come to a total stop for hours, leaving commuters stuck and critical services interrupted. There were traffic jams all around the city as a result of the submerged major roadways. The problem was exacerbated by the fact that fire trucks, ambulances, and emergency vehicles could not drive through the flooded streets. The administration's lack of preparedness in dealing with such frequent calamities was evident as the citizens had to put up with hours of turmoil while the government, taken by surprise and rendered powerless, could do little more than promise.

Such fundamental infrastructure deficiencies are unavoidable in a city like Guwahati. People are already suffering because of this. It remains to be seen if Guwahati's pleas for assistance will be answered by the government or if the city will continue to drown in its own administrative inefficiency.

