Residents in Lachit Nagar-Rajgarh, Guwahati seek relief from deteriorated road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As the Lok Sabha Elections come closer, the residents of Lachit Nagar-Rajgarh are hoping for an improvement in the deplorable state of their roads. For years, the link road connecting these neighborhoods has been a source of frustration and inconvenience, transforming what was once a smooth route into a harrowing ordeal for commuters.

Ongoing construction projects have exacerbated the situation, turning the once tranquil thoroughfare into a chaotic mess. Residents and commuters alike are voicing their dismay over the apparent lack of proper planning and the blatant disregard for safety protocols during these projects.

Meenakshi Devi, a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, lamented, "The deteriorating condition of the road deeply troubles me as a regular commuter. I have witnessed numerous accidents caused by reckless construction practices, putting lives at risk."

Despite fines levied by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on contractors for littering and obstructing roads, violations continue to occur with alarming frequency. This persistence of infractions only adds to the frustration and safety concerns of the residents.

In response to mounting complaints, the Mayor of Guwahati, Mrigen Sarania, has sought to reassure residents of ongoing efforts to expedite construction while acknowledging the complexities of working on such narrow roads. However, many residents remain skeptical, citing the lack of tangible progress despite assurances from local authorities.

The sorry state of the Lachit Nagar-Rajgarh link road has become a focal point for residents as they prepare to cast their votes in the upcoming elections. Many see the condition of the roads as a reflection of the overall neglect of their constituency by elected representatives.

Residents are hoping that their voices will be heard loud and clear by those seeking their votes. They demand not just promises, but concrete actions to address the longstanding issues plaguing the people, starting with the dire state of their roads. As the candidates vying for their support from the neighborhoods, they will undoubtedly be met with impassioned pleas for immediate relief from the daily struggles caused by the road conditions.

