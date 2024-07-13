Restore Gandhi’s statue at Doomdooma with all honour intact, Debabrata Saikia urges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition (LoO) in the State Legislative Assembly (ALA), Debabrata Saikia, urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to restore the life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which was installed at Doomdooma Town way back in 1951, with all honour intact. The Doomdooma civic body removed the statue with a view to installing a clock tower at the site.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Saikia said that the report of the Doomdooma civic body removing the statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a view to installing a clock tower was published in the media. He said that the removal of the statue was a one-sided decision of the civic body that had not taken other stakeholders into confidence before removing it. "The reason behind the removal of the statue is to install a clock tower at the site for beautification," he said, adding that the treatment meted out to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a time when plaques and statues of freedom fighters were being erected here and there in the name of the Amrit Mohotsav of the independence of India. "Taking that in mind, the civic body should have erected statues of other freedom fighters along with that of Mahatma Gandhi at the site," he said.

Saikia quoted the gossip mill as saying that the civic body wanted to erase the memory of Mahatma Gandhi from the public mind as none of the leaders of the present dispensation were involved in the struggle for the independence of India. He said that such a narrow political motive does not augur well for the country.

