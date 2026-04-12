Retired Assam tax official Umesh Chandra Sharma passes away at 83

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Umesh Chandra Sharma, a retired Additional Commissioner of Taxes in Assam, passed away at his residence in Rukmininagar shortly after midnight on April 9 at the age of 83.

A native of Biswanath Chariali, Sharma was born to the late Rajani Kanta Sharma and Khiroda Devi. He completed his graduation from Darrang College and went on to pursue his post graduation from Gauhati University, where he secured a rank in the Department of Geography. He also achieved distinction by securing the second position in the Assam Civil Services examination in 1975.

During his career, Sharma played a significant role in the implementation of the Value Added Tax system and was nominated as a representative from Assam to a national-level committee formed for its rollout across the country.

Apart from his professional contributions, he remained actively involved in community life and served as president of the Rukminigaon Bihu Committee as well as the Lakhi Mandir Committee in Rukminigaon. His last rites were performed at the Navagraha cremation ground. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren. His demise was widely mourned across the state.

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