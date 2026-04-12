Review meet held to address pending water connections, restoration works in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Secretary of the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB) chaired a review meeting in the presence of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), along with senior officials, DMA engineers and contractors, to address ongoing concerns related to House Service Connection (HSC) pendency and restoration works.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the current status of pending HSCs and restoration issues across various areas under the Guwahati metropolitan region. The discussion focused on identifying bottlenecks and expediting the completion of work to ensure uninterrupted water supply and timely restoration of affected sites.

The Secretary emphasized the need for better coordination between contractors and DMA engineers to accelerate progress. He directed contractors to complete all pending HSCs and restoration works at the earliest in close coordination with the respective DMA engineers.

The department reiterated its commitment to improving service delivery and resolving public grievances related to drinking water infrastructure in the city.

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