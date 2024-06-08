Review meeting on flood preparedness organized in Kamrup Metropolitan district

Guwahati: A meeting chaired by Additional District Commissioner (ADC) and Chief Executive Officer of District Disaster Management Authority Ajit Sharma was organized to discuss flood preparedness in Kamrup Metropolitan district at the meeting room of the District Commissioner's office on Friday. The ADC briefed the participants on the responsibilities to be borne by different departments in the upcoming flood season.

He also appreciated the officers and employees of the concerned departments for their efforts to create awareness among the people in the areas affected by the devastating cyclone Remal a few days ago. He said that the people residing in the areas most affected by storms, floods, and landslides in Kamrup Metropolitan District were evacuated to shelters. He also urged the Revenue Circle Officers under the district to be ready to deal with any kind of situation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already been deployed to rescue people from natural disasters, he stated. The meeting was attended by District Disaster Management Authority Project Officer Kaustav Talukdar and other officers and employees of the District Commissioner's Office.

