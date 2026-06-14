Tezpur University conference explores yoga’s role in human development

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TEZPUR: Tezpur University's Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences on Saturday organised a national conference on 'Yoga for Revitalising Human Potential and Promoting Holistic Well-Being.'

The conference was organised in collaboration with several knowledge partners, including Manipur University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Tripura University, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, and Sri Aurobindo Yoga and Knowledge Foundation.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Amarendra Kumar Das, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University, highlighted the rich heritage of Northeast India and emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily life. Reflecting on the challenges posed by modern lifestyles, he stated that yoga plays a crucial role in harmonising the body, mind and spirit.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Naosekpam Nilkamal Singh, Head, Department of Yoga, Manipur University, who advocated viewing yoga not merely as a practice but as a comprehensive lifestyle.

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