Road Rage Incident: Youth Lodges FIR Alleging Assault and Death Threats by Youth Leader

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A youth registered a case numbered 45/2026 at Latasil Police Station alleging that he was assaulted by youth leader Abhilash Dutta following a road dispute. According to the complaint, the incident occurred after the complainant’s vehicle overtook Dutta’s vehicle, which allegedly led to an argument between the two. The complainant alleged that Dutta physically assaulted him during the altercation.

It further stated that after the complaint was filed, the accused allegedly threatened the complainant with serious consequences, including death threats.

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