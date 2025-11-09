Transport department conducts road safety awareness drive in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Office of the District Transport Officer (DTO), Kamrup (Metropolitan), organized a special road safety awareness programme at Lokhra in Guwahati, coinciding with the 30th Foundation Day celebration of Karbi Bangthe Asem. Held under the initiative of the Central Committee of Karbi Bangthe Asem with active support from the local community, the event aimed to promote responsible road habits among citizens through cultural expression and community engagement.

Attending the event as a distinguished guest, Gautam Das, Officer on Special Duty in the Transport Department, lauded the Karbi community's contribution to Assam's social and cultural life. In his address, he underlined the growing importance of road safety and urged all vehicle owners and road users to follow traffic rules and adopt safe travel practices.

At the beginning of the programme, Officer Das paid floral tributes to two of Assam's cultural legends - Dr Bhupen Hazarika, on his 14th death anniversary, and the Zubeen Garg - acknowledging their profound influence on the state's artistic and social consciousness. He fondly recalled Zubeen Garg's efforts to promote road safety awareness, quoting the singer's words: "If a few words from my mouth can save someone's life, nothing could be greater than that."

Marking the dual celebration alongside the ongoing Raax Leela festivities, the Transport Department, under the supervision of Das and in collaboration with filmmaker Chandrashekhar Das and Nedfims, presented a special road safety drama. The performance depicted the grief of a mother who lost her only son in a road accident, culminating in a divine message from Lord Krishna, who descended to urge people to drive safely and responsibly.

Through the character of Lord Krishna, the drama emphasized key safety messages - wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, fastening seat belts in cars, avoiding mobile phone use while driving, abstaining from alcohol consumption, and maintaining controlled speed. The performance powerfully conveyed that road safety is not merely a rule but a protection for life.

The event also featured soulful musical tributes by singers Gopesh Choudhury, Ranjan Teron, and Deepshikha Rongshalpi, who performed songs by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the Zubeen Garg, paying homage to their contributions to Assamese culture and humanity.

