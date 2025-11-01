‘Roi Roi Binale’ leaves audiences misty eyed; First-ever film to release at 4:25 am

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam woke before dawn on Friday — hearts heavy, eyes moist, yet filled with pride. At exactly 4:25 am, under a soft drizzle, the final film of the music legend Zubeen Garg, Roi Roi Binale, opened to packed shows across Assam, marking a landmark moment in the state’s cinematic and cultural history.

This was no ordinary movie release — it was the earliest film premiere ever held in Assam, and possibly in India. Not even the biggest Bollywood blockbusters have witnessed such a dawn screening. But for the people of Assam, time did not matter — what mattered was Zubeen.

At Matrix Cinema, Beltola, thousands of fans queued up before 3 am, carrying candles, incense sticks, and flowers. Inside the hall, a special seat adorned with garlands and Zubeen’s portrait was kept empty — a silent tribute to the man whose songs had been the heartbeat of generations. As light rain began to fall, a fan whispered softly, “This is not rain… this is Zubeen Da crying.”

Across Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh, the emotion was identical — tears, applause, and collective reverence. In Lakhimpur, shows began at 4:35 am, and in Dhemaji, at 4:45 am. Before the screenings, fans gathered to sing Mayabini Ratir Bukut, Zubeen’s timeless classic, turning theatres into spaces of musical devotion.

In Jorhat, Zubeen’s hometown, queues stretched for blocks. Elderly admirers — some over 80 — arrived with walking sticks, saying they wanted “to see Zubeen one last time.”

Director Rajesh Bhuyan, overwhelmed by the sight, shared his gratitude, “We’ve been visiting every theatre to ensure everything runs smoothly. Seeing people gather since 4 in the morning — I have no words. Roi Roi Binale no longer belongs to us. It belongs to the people of Assam.”

In Silchar, fans filled every seat, waving posters and singing Zubeen’s songs before the show began. “Zubeen Garg was not just Assam’s artiste — he was our world,” said one emotional viewer, clutching her ticket as if it were a keepsake.

The 4:25 am premiere of Roi Roi Binale is not only a first in Assamese film history but also a milestone in Indian cinema — a record-breaking moment that reflects the depth of love and respect Zubeen inspired.

In every theatre, tribute seats were placed in his memory — decorated with flowers, candles, and photographs — so that his spirit could be felt in every hall.

In the film, Zubeen plays a blind musician — a role that mirrors his own soulful connection with art. The film, featuring 11 songs composed and sung by Zubeen himself, follows a musician’s journey through struggle and self-discovery. One haunting scene — where Zubeen’s character lies motionless on a beach as someone tries to wake him — left audiences in stunned silence for its eerie resemblance to the circumstances of his passing.

Alongside Assam, the film also saw a nationwide release — screening in Lucknow, Pune, Dehradun, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Goa, and other cities — a first-ever feat for an Assamese production.

At Matrix Hall, Guwahati, theatre owner Nreepen Das confirmed that 17 shows had been scheduled throughout the day to meet overwhelming public demand. Calling it a “record-breaking moment”, he said the dawn premiere symbolized the “unbreakable bond between Zubeen and his people.”

To honour Zubeen’s love for nature, the theatre also distributed saplings to moviegoers — a symbolic gesture celebrating his enduring message of a greener, more harmonious Assam.

As the end credits rolled, the crowd remained seated — some in tears, some whispering prayers, and many clapping through the darkness. It wasn’t just applause for a movie — it was a final ovation for the man who gave Assam its sound, its rhythm, and its soul.

