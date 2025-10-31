From Toddlers to Elders: Zubeen Garg’s Legacy Shines at Dream Theatre

Guwahati : At Mangaldai’s Dream Theatre, the morning of the much-awaited screening of “Roi Roi Binale” was nothing short of extraordinary. By 7 a.m., viewers of all ages had gathered, from 80-year-old elders leaning on canes to children clutching their parents’ hands, each filled with anticipation to see Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic performance.

Amid the crowd, local youths demonstrated a remarkable spirit of tribute. Ajay Rajbanshi, a devoted fan, personally arranged for ten senior citizens to attend the first screening at his own expense. “Seeing him act, even one last time, is like keeping his spirit alive among us,” he said, eyes glistening with emotion. He plans to bring even more elders in the coming days, ensuring that Zubeen’s legacy touches every generation.