Rotary Club of Guwahati held Social Service Programme in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit organized a social service programme at Sanjivani Hospital.

The event featured the felicitation of 16-year-old chess player Mayank Chakraborty, who recently became India's 94th Grandmaster and the first from Assam and the Northeast after achieving his final GM norm in Stockholm.

District Governor Dr. Kameshwar Singh Elangbam and other dignitaries attended the programme. The club donated a non-invasive ventilator to the hospital and conducted a flu vaccination drive for over 30 media persons.

The hospital also felicitated the family of late Pravinbhai Shah for contributing a ventilator through the Rotary Club and Luit Trust.

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