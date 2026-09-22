RPF apprehends man with 3.64 kg suspected ganja at Guwahati railway station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a 31-year-old man with 3.64 kg of suspected cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.

The RPF team, comprising personnel from the CPDS/RPF/GHY, was conducting surveillance at the station when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously on Platform No. 1 near the cloak room on the Kamakhya side.

During a search, the team found an Aristocrat dark green trolley bag containing four cello-tape-wrapped packets with suspected cannabis. The man identified himself as Abhimanyu Basu, 31, a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal.

During questioning, Basu reportedly told the RPF that he was carrying the suspected contraband from Shillong in Meghalaya to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal by train for illegal monetary gain.

The seized substance weighed 3.640 kg and was valued at approximately Rs 40,000. It was seized following procedural formalities in the presence of witnesses.

During the enquiry, Basu reportedly disclosed that he had received the suspected cannabis from his girlfriend in Shillong and was transporting it to New Jalpaiguri. He further stated that he was to hand it over at a location to be communicated by her, but did not know the identity of the intended recipient.

The available information regarding the alleged source and intended delivery was shared with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, for further investigation. Basu and the seized suspected cannabis were subsequently handed over to GRP/Guwahati, which registered a case under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act.

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