SSB’s 1st Battalion holds free BMI and health check-up camp in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a free Body Mass Index (BMI) and health check-up camp at its campus on Monday for force personnel and their family members.

The camp was held under the guidance of Second-in-Command and officiating Commandant Kh. Ibouchouba Singh. Participants underwent health check-ups and received free nutritional guidance and counselling on healthy lifestyle practices and balanced diets.

Dr Rinku Dey, Commandant (Medical), 1st Battalion SSB, conducted the health examinations and provided necessary medical guidance.

The programme was supported by the wellness team of New Hope Wellness Harmony Center, Christian Basti, Dispur, Guwahati. Wellness consultants Sami Kumar Chutia, Bhamita Deka, Mrinmoy Deka, Tomika Kuli, Mintu Tripuria and Swagi Saikia participated in the camp. The initiative aimed to encourage personnel and their family members to adopt healthier lifestyles through regular health check-ups, BMI assessment and awareness about proper nutrition.

Also Read: IPF postpones indefinite bandh over Dima Hasao council nomenclature dispute