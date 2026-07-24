RPF Nabs Four Mobile Phone Thieves at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended four suspected thieves at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday and recovered three stolen mobile phones during a surveillance operation.

Personnel of the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the RPF intercepted the four suspects near Platform No. 2 on the Kamakhya side of the station. During the search, officers recovered three Android mobile phones, including Vivo, Redmi and MI handsets, with an estimated combined value of around Rs 50,000.

The apprehended persons were identified as Rahul Das (30) of Golaghat, Kalu Mullah (26) of Barpeta, Salim Hussain (28) of Sivasagar and Babu Das (29) of Golaghat.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the recovered mobile phones from passengers at Platforms 4 and 5 of Guwahati Railway Station. The four accused, along with the recovered mobile phones, were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, for further legal action. The GRP registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

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