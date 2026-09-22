Assam: Bajrang Dal raids spa in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A group of Bajrang Dal volunteers allegedly raided a unisex spa at Premtola, one of the busiest commercial areas in the heart of Silchar, on Sunday evening, following which police detained a woman and an employee of the parlour for questioning.

According to reports, a person suspected to be a customer fled the spot during the incident. The volunteers claimed that they carried out the raid based on information received from residents and alleged that several objectionable items were recovered from inside the spa. However, police said that no evidence of any illegal activity was found during the preliminary investigation. Cachar SSP Partha Pratim Das confirmed that a group of vigilantes had entered the spa and that two persons were detained for interrogation.

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