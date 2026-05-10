RRR - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle awareness campaign held at Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An awareness campaign on the theme of RRR - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle - was conducted at Gauhati University with the aim of encouraging students to adopt more responsible and sustainable lifestyle practices.

The campaign focused on creating awareness about waste management, environmental conservation and the importance of adopting eco-friendly habits in everyday life. Students actively participated in discussions and awareness activities centred on waste segregation, reducing plastic consumption and understanding the long-term benefits of recycling.

Organisers highlighted that small individual actions, when practised collectively, can contribute significantly towards building a cleaner and greener future. The programme also stressed the urgent need to reduce environmental pollution and promote sustainable practices among the younger generation.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who engaged in interactive sessions and pledged to incorporate environmentally conscious habits into their daily lives. The campaign reflected the growing awareness among youth regarding environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

Speakers at the programme noted that meaningful change begins with awareness and consistent everyday action, adding that educational institutions play a crucial role in shaping environmentally conscious citizens.

The initiative concluded with a call for continued public participation in sustainability efforts and responsible waste management practices.

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