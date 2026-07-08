Sadhana Kathak Kendra hosts Vandan; Shikha Dutta honoured with memorial award

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sadhana Kathak Kendra organised the 11th edition of its annual dance programme ‘Vandan’ in memory of Guru Surendra Saikia at the Shri Shri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

The programme was attended by Cultural Affairs Department Director Rahul Chandra Das, musician Manisha Hazarika and Additional Chief Secretary Dr B Kalyan Chakravarty. The Guru Surendra Saikia Memorial Award was presented to Hindustani classical music artiste, teacher, researcher and writer Shikha Dutta.

The cultural evening featured Kathak performances including ‘Surya Vandana’, ‘Nritya Pravesh’, ‘Krishna Vandana’, ‘Tarana’, ‘Nrityangam’ and ‘Ram Bhajan’ by students and artistes of the centre. The special presentation ‘Dharohar’ by senior artistes and ‘Ritu Mon Bhawan’ by Bhaskar Jyoti Ojha were also performed.

The event also felicitated several Sangeet Natak Akademi award recipients and honoured artistes for their contributions to dance and music. Students of Sadhana Kathak Kendra were presented certificates and mementos at the conclusion of the programme.

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