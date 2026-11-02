Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad Observes Shaheed Divas, Forms 199-Member Executive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) observed Shaheed Divas at its permanent office, Karmachari Bhavan, at Sixmile-Panjabari here on Sunday, paying tribute to Secretariat employee Dilip Chakraborty, who died during the Assam Movement on November 1, 1980.

The programme began with the hoisting of the council flag, followed by the lighting of earthen lamps, floral tributes at Chakraborty's portrait and the rendition of traditional Diha Naam.

The occasion also marked a change in the council's leadership, with the existing executive body dissolved and a new 199-member committee constituted. Kumud Kumar Kotoky was elected president, while Pranab Bhuyan became the general secretary. Kotoky said Chakraborty's sacrifice in the struggle for the rights and self-respect of the employees' fraternity would continue to inspire generations. He said the new executive body would work to address the long-standing concerns and demands of government employees.

Bhuyan said the council's immediate priority would be to raise its voice against the National Pension System (NPS).

Former presidents and general secretaries recalled the council's role in raising issues concerning Assam and its people during critical political and social developments in the State.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by former senior bureaucrat Engineer Pradyut Kumar Choudhury, Nagen Kalita, Basanta Kalita and Charan Deka, among others.

Addressing the media on behalf of the council, senior Assam government employee Sailendra Pandey expressed hope that the new executive committee would safeguard employees' interests and contribute to the welfare and development of Assam.

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